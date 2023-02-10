Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Goodhue at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake City at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.

Stewartville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Swimming

Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet diving (Northfield), 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Red Wing at Mayo, 3:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 3 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Mayo at Red Wing, 3:30 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Mankato West at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey

No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Chisago Lakes (Section 4A), 5 p.m.

Wrestling

Ellsworth at WIAA Regional (Neillsville Fieldhouse), 10:30 a.m.

Swimming

Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester), 3 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester Friedell Middle School), 9:45 a.m.

