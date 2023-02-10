Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Stewartville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet diving (Northfield), 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Red Wing at Mayo, 3:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Mayo at Red Wing, 3:30 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at La Crescent-Hokah, 1:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Mankato West at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
No. 6 Red Wing at No. 3 Chisago Lakes (Section 4A), 5 p.m.
Wrestling
Ellsworth at WIAA Regional (Neillsville Fieldhouse), 10:30 a.m.
Swimming
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester), 3 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester Friedell Middle School), 9:45 a.m.
