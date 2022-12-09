Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Century at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Red Wing at Proctor, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Goodhue at Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted, 5 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Marshall triangular (Marshall Middle School), 5 p.m.

Gymnastics

Faribault, Northfield at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Football

Minnesota High School All-Star Game (US Bank Stadium), 6 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 6 p.m.

Lake City vs Minneapolis North at Tip Off Classic (Hopkins), 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Goodhue at Providence Academy, 3 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Red Wing at Hibbing, 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Mankato West at Red Wing, 1 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Hastings invite, 12 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Belle Plaine (Southwest Minnesota State University), 12 p.m.

Ellsworth at Chanhassen invite, 9 a.m.

 

