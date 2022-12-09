Boys Basketball
Century at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cannon Falls at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Kasson-Mantorville at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Proctor, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue at Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Marshall triangular (Marshall Middle School), 5 p.m.
Gymnastics
Faribault, Northfield at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Football
Minnesota High School All-Star Game (US Bank Stadium), 6 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Goodhue at Dover-Eyota, 6 p.m.
Lake City vs Minneapolis North at Tip Off Classic (Hopkins), 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Goodhue at Providence Academy, 3 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Hibbing, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Mankato West at Red Wing, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Hastings invite, 12 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs Belle Plaine (Southwest Minnesota State University), 12 p.m.
Ellsworth at Chanhassen invite, 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.