Boys Basketball
Red Wing invite, 8 p.m.
Lake City at Goodhue, 7:15 p.m.
Z-M at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Z-M at Cannon Falls, 7:15 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Faribault meet, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Boys Basketball
Red Wing invite, 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lewiston-Altura at Lake City, 1 p.m.
Goodhue vs Sauk Centre (Showcase, Hopkins), 3:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Boyceville, 8:30 a.m.
St. Croix Central at Elmwood-Plum City, 10:15 a.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Century, 2:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Edina invitational, 10 a.m.
Goodhue at Lakeville North invite, 9 a.m.
Z-M at Glencoe-Silver Lake invite, 9:30 a.m.
Ellsworth hosting tournament, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.