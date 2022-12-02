Boys Basketball
East Central at Red Wing (RW Tournament), 8 p.m.
PEM at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Triton at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake City at Byron, 7:15 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
TBD at Red Wing (RW Tournament), 12:30 p.m./2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Ellsworth at Court of Champions (Justagame Fieldhouse), 2:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Simley at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Century at Red Wing, 2:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Edina Invitational, 10 a.m.
Goodhue at Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Ellsworth hosting invitational, 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.