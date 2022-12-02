Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

East Central at Red Wing (RW Tournament), 8 p.m.

PEM at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Triton at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7:15 p.m.

Ellsworth at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake City at Byron, 7:15 p.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Stewartville, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

TBD at Red Wing (RW Tournament), 12:30 p.m./2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Ellsworth at Court of Champions (Justagame Fieldhouse), 2:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Simley at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Century at Red Wing, 2:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Edina Invitational, 10 a.m.

Goodhue at Lakeville North Invitational, 9 a.m.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Glencoe-Silver Lake Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

Ellsworth hosting invitational, 10 a.m.

