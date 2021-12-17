Boys Basketball
Kasson-Mantorville at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Ellsworth at Baldwin-Woodville, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 7:15 p.m.
Lourdes at Z-M, 7:15 p.m.
New Richmond at Ellsworth, 5:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Invite (RCTC), 2 p.m.
Goodhue at Chisago Lakes invite, 4 p.m.
Ellsworth at Stanley-Boyd invite, TBD
Gymnastics
Stewartville, Winona at Red Wing, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 18
Boys Hockey
Red Wing at Winona, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Winona at Red Wing, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Invite (RCTC), 8 a.m.
