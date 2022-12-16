Sports RTSA

Boys Basketball

Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Island at Goodhue, 7:30 p.m.

Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.

Pine Island at Goodhue, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Goodhue at Chisago Lakes invite, 4 p.m.

Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Red Wing at Winona, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

Lourdes at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Lake City at Lourdes, 2:30 p.m.

Ellsworth vs Golda Meir (Justagame Field House), 5:50 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Winona at Red Wing, 2 p.m.

Girls Hockey

Red Wing at Winona, 7:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake City at Northfield Invitational, 10 a.m.

Ellsworth at Fillmore Central invite, 10 a.m.

