Boys Basketball
Northfield at Red Wing, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Island at Goodhue, 7:30 p.m.
Somerset at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Red Wing at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Pine Island at Goodhue, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Goodhue at Chisago Lakes invite, 4 p.m.
Cannon Falls at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Red Wing at Winona, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
Lourdes at Lake City, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Lake City at Lourdes, 2:30 p.m.
Ellsworth vs Golda Meir (Justagame Field House), 5:50 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Winona at Red Wing, 2 p.m.
Girls Hockey
Red Wing at Winona, 7:15 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake City at Northfield Invitational, 10 a.m.
Ellsworth at Fillmore Central invite, 10 a.m.
