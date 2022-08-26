Sports RTSA

Football

Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Ellsworth at invite (UW-Stout), 8:30 a.m.

Town Ball

Red Wing Aces vs Watkins Class C State (Dundas), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 27

Football

Red Wing, Z-M at Lake City (scrimmages), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Ellsworth at invite (UW-Stout), 8 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Red Wing at Mankato West, 7 p.m.

Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 2 p.m.

PIZM at St. Paul Humboldt, 12 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mankato West at Red Wing, 3 p.m.

PIZM at St. Charles, 2:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Ellsworth at Eau Claire North, 9:30 p.m.

