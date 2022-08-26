Football
Ellsworth at New Richmond, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Ellsworth at invite (UW-Stout), 8:30 a.m.
Town Ball
Red Wing Aces vs Watkins Class C State (Dundas), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Football
Red Wing, Z-M at Lake City (scrimmages), 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Ellsworth at invite (UW-Stout), 8 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Red Wing at Mankato West, 7 p.m.
Lake City at Kasson-Mantorville, 2 p.m.
PIZM at St. Paul Humboldt, 12 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mankato West at Red Wing, 3 p.m.
PIZM at St. Charles, 2:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Ellsworth at Eau Claire North, 9:30 p.m.
