Sports RTSA

Football

Arcadia at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Red Wing at Cannon Falls (scrimmage), 8 a.m.

Goodhue at Randolph (scrimmage), 10 a.m.

Saturday, August 20

Volleyball

Z-M at Apple Valley (scrimmage), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

PIZM at Farmington (scrimmage), 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Lake City at Faribault quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Red Wing at Roseville (scrimmage), 8 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you