Sports RTSA

Football

Ellsworth at Black River Falls (scrimmage), 10 a.m.

Girls Golf

Ellsworth at Barron Rolling Oaks Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Town Ball

No. 2 Red Wing vs No. 5 Cannon Falls  Region 5C finals championship (Red Wing), 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 13

Town Ball

No. 6 Hastings vs No. 1 Stewartville Region 5C finals consolation (Red Wing), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Wanamingo vs No. 8 Dodge County Region 5C finals consolation (Red Wing), 4 p.m.

Region 5C finals consolation championship (Red Wing), 7 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you