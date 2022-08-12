Football
Ellsworth at Black River Falls (scrimmage), 10 a.m.
Girls Golf
Ellsworth at Barron Rolling Oaks Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Town Ball
No. 2 Red Wing vs No. 5 Cannon Falls Region 5C finals championship (Red Wing), 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 13
Town Ball
No. 6 Hastings vs No. 1 Stewartville Region 5C finals consolation (Red Wing), 1 p.m.
No. 3 Wanamingo vs No. 8 Dodge County Region 5C finals consolation (Red Wing), 4 p.m.
Region 5C finals consolation championship (Red Wing), 7 p.m.
