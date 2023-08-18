Volleyball
Red Wing at Cannon Falls (scrimmage), 8:30 a.m.
Randolph at Goodhue (scrimmage), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Ellsworth at Red Wing, 4:45 p.m.
Minneapolis Southwest at Lake City, 9 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Girls Soccer
Red Wing at Roseville (scrimmage), 9 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Lake City vs Bloomington Kennedy (Faribault High School), 9 a.m.
Lake City vs Tri-City United (Faribault High School), 11:30 a.m.
Lake City vs Faribault (Faribault Middle School), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
Town Ball
Red Wing Aces vs Avon Lakers (Dassel, Saints Field), 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.