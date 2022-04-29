Baseball
Lake City at Cannon Falls, 5 p.m.
Goodhue at Kenyon-Wanamingo, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Lourdes at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Ellsworth at Bloomer Golf Course, 12 p.m.
Track and Field
Lake City at PEM, 4:30 p.m.
Ellsworth at Menomonie, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, April 30
Baseball
Red Wing at Mankato East (doubleheader), 12 p.m.
Softball
Mankato East at Red Wing, 12 p.m.
Chatfield at Goodhue, 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 1
Town Ball
Red Wing at Northfield, 2 p.m.
