Sports RTSA

Baseball

St. Charles at Lake City, 4 p.m.

PEM at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.

Softball

Goodhue at Stewartville, 6:30 p.m.

Lake City at Byron, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Multiple Schools at Lake City (LC Golf Course), 1 p.m.

Track and Field

Lake City at PEM, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 29

Baseball

Mankato East at Red Wing (doubleheader), 11 a.m.

Softball

Red Wing at Albert Lea tournament, 10 a.m.

Track and Field

Red Wing at Lakeville North, 8 a.m.

Boys Tennis

Red Wing at John Marshall, 10 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you