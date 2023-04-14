Baseball
Goodhue at Fillmore Central, 5 p.m.
Kenyon-Wanamingo at Lake City, 5 p.m.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Triton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Pine Island at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Concordia Academy at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Albert Lea at Red Wing (Mississippi National Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Red Wing at Kasson-Mantorville, 4 p.m.
Lake City, Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mankato East at Red Wing, 4:30 p.m.
Schaeffer Academy at Lake City, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 15
Baseball
Lake City at Zumbrota-Mazeppa, noon
Softball
Wabasha-Kellogg at Goodhue, 10 a.m.
Southland at Goodhue, 1 p.m.
Lake City hosting invite, 11 a.m.
