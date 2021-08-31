Luke Webb Elmwood-Plum City got within a touchdown of Blair-Taylor with a 2-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The Wildcats scored twice in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-14 win over the Wolves om Monday.
Down 14-0 after the half, the Wolves defense got a safety in the third, then Webb scored on the ground.
The Wildcats continued its aerial attack with a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter. Webb and the Wolves responded with a 6-yard TD to cut the deficit to 22-14. Cain Fremstad found Evan Nehring from 9 yard outs to cap off the scoring.
Despite getting the safety, the Wolves allowed 226 yards through the air and 147 on the ground.
Elmwood-Plum City (0-2) next faces Spring Valley (1-1) in Elmwood on Friday. The Cardinals are coming off a 40-8 win over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
