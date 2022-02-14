Luke Webb led the Elmwood-Plum City boys basketball team to a 59-33 victory over Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Saturday.
Webb recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. In doing so, he came became the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,042 career points. Webb already is the career leading rebounds (769), assists (151) and blocks (142).
Jarrod Pelzel made four 3-pointers, ending with 14 points. Dayne Whipple had 10 points with a pair of long range shots. Trevor Asher added seven points.
