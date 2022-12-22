The recent snowstorm turned blizzard promptly ended the sports week. Goodhue moved a girls basketball game from Thursday to Wednesday, but ultimately had to postpone. That game, against Winona Cotter, does not currently have a makeup date.
Red Wing canceled all practices and postponed all games beginning Wednesday through Friday. The only game with a makeup date set is the girls hockey matchup at Waseca. That has been moved to Monday, Jan. 16.
All other games on Thursday, Dec. 22 were postponed with a new date yet to be determined.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa postponed its wrestling duals against Cannon Falls and Kasson-Mantorville. The Cougars now face the KoMets on Saturday, Feb. 4 and the Bombers on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
