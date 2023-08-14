Roughly 12 hours after the infield had standing water and the home plate area was soaked, the Red Wing Aces began their day at The Ath at 10 a.m. In the ninth inning of the team’s third game of the day, hoping to pull off a third victory, Brodie Smith drove in the game-winning run with two outs.
Whatever energy the team had left was exhausted chasing Smith down and piling on the centerfielder well past the infield dirt down the first-base line.
“You go into Friday thinking it'll be one game then, two Saturday, maybe one Saturday then one Sunday depending on the weather. We get pounded on all night and have to sit around on the field,” Smith said of the heavy rain Friday night that necessitated a schedule change. “We had a talk last night and said we have the team to go out and win three games in-a-row. We pieced it together. Zach Harding and Aaron Johnson carried us in the first two games. Ben (Kuehni) pitched more than 9 innings total today. That was unbelievable.”
No one could recall a day in which the Aces played three games, let alone three must-win games.
“We embraced it today,” Harding said. “We kept focusing on the next. Every single pitch, everyone was engaged. We had a very, very fun day today.”
Smith’s walk-off single clinched the Aces the second spot at the Class C state tournament from Region 5 with a 4-3 win over the Austin Greyhounds Saturday night, ending a long day of crucial playoff baseball.
Red Wing defeated Stewartville/Racine 6-1, then rode the brilliant pitching of Aaron Johnson in an emotional 3-1 win over rival Hastings before coming out on top 4-3 against Austin.
“I think it shows what we've built with this core group of guys in the last seven years,” Smith said. “Never give up and never give in. We've always kind of rallied around each other. There really are no limits on this team besides us.”
The Aces, as the first seed in the Region 5C tournament, lost their first game in what was an untimely fielding performance to Dodge County. One more loss and the Aces’ season would be finished. They defeated Wanamingo rather convincingly the following day to set up a matchup against the Stewartville/Racine Sharks on Friday. The game was postponed due to heavy rain in Red Wing, which meant the Aces would need to win three games Saturday to advance to the state tournament.
A format change in the Region 5C tournament this year allowed for only two teams to advance to state instead of three.
With rain in the forecast for Sunday, the Aces had little choice but to attempt a tripleheader sweep of three different teams.
Facing Stewartville, the Aces couldn’t get much going on offense through the first four innings. Ten batters came to the plate in the fifth and four scored. They loaded the bases with no outs and an infield single by Mitch Matter scored the first run. A sacrifice fly from Harding scored the second, then a two-run infield single by Dixon Irwin with two outs put them ahead 4-0. The Sharks scored in the next half inning on a ground out to short, but it was all they’d get. Drew Ball and Kuehni combined to allow just three hits and seven total baserunners as the Aces added single runs in the seventh and eighth.
Up next was a rested Hastings team that was able to play rain-free in Cannon Falls the previous night. The Hawks scored in the top of the first on a two-out double.
The Aces quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first on a no-doubt home run to right off the bat of Harding. Hunting a fastball in favorable count, Harding knew he barreled one immediately.
Usually more reserved, Harding stomped on the plate with both cleats, then took the emptied dugout by surprise with some intense emotion.
A tying home run in the first inning is hardly a turning point in a game. Yet for the Aces, it seemed to lift up the entire team.
“I wanted to do something to get the guys going because it was a long day,” Harding said. “When we came out, we kind of looked a little tired. I just tried to show a little emotion to get everyone going.”
Hastings threatened in the third with runners on first and second with one out. A ball hit to second baseman Adam Thygesen looked like it could be the start of an inning-ending double play. Thygesen fielded the ball, but was knocked to the ground on his tag attempt of the runner from first. The umpires ruled a double play due to runner interference.
The Hawks had just one baserunner after that as Johnson retired the final 17 batters he faced from the fourth inning on. He struck out 11 with no walks and allowed one run on five hits.
Not only was Johnson more than capable of pitching a big game for the Aces, he did so efficiently. Johnson ended with 112 pitches, 21 balls and 91 strikes.
The Aces went ahead 2-1 in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Abe Reinitz, then Cooper Chandler scored an insurance run in the eighth on an error.
So far, the Aces were 2-for-2 in must win games and awaited their opponent for a third.
Most players hung around The Ath to see the Cannon Falls Bears cruise to an 8-2 win over Austin and earn the first seed from Region 5 in the state tournament.
Kuehni got the start for the Aces, facing the Austin Greyhounds in the final game of the day, which started at 7 p.m.
Austin loaded the bases in the second inning. A double down the right field line cleared the bases to give them a 3-0 lead. A possible Aces rally in the second ended with Adam Thygesen getting thrown out at home on a passed ball for the third out.
Still trailing 3-0, Smith, the ninth batter in the lineup, hit a solo home run in the third inning. Smith said he hadn’t hit a home run in a little more than two years, but it felt good to get one again.
Reinitz got the Aces within a run, 3-2, in the fifth with a solo home run on a ball that was just out of the reach of a leaping left fielder.
Wyatt Gonsior came through with one out in the sixth to tie the game. Gonsior singled with the bases loaded. The go-ahead run was thrown out at the plate on the play. Gonsior, who sat for the first two games, came in to play second after Adam Thygesen left with an injury from his attempt to score on the passed ball in the second.
The Greyhounds nearly had a fourth run. In the third, a passed ball allowed a runner on second to advance to third, then made a dash for home. Irwin couldn’t spot the ball. Kuehni sprinted from the mound to the backstop to quickly throw the ball to Irwin for the tag out at home. From that point on, Kuehni allowed just two more baserunners, one of which was immediately picked off.
At 114 pitches through nine innings, Kuehni was able to go deep into the third game because of his quick four-inning relief appearance in the first game. Kuehni needed less than 40 pitches to get through four innings.
Irwin walked to lead off the ninth. Reese Tripp singled two batters later. Reinitz reached on a fielder’s choice at second base for the second out. Smith followed with the game-winning hit.
“Every single person contributed in a different way, a positive way,” Harding said. “I think everyone is exhausted. We're going to enjoy this. What a great crowd, what a great atmosphere.”
Red Wing will take on the Avon Lakers from Region 8 in the first round of the state tournament at Saints Field in Dassel. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. The winner faces Hibbing the following weekend. Location and time for that game is yet to be determined.
