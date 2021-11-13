Red Wing held the second position in the 400-yard freestyle after the preliminary races, but barely. New Prague and St. Peter each was within a second of their time. Mankato West had a clear advantage as they were the likely winners of the race, having the fastest prelim time by 5 seconds.
The Wingers needed to hold the second place position to get to state.
Ari Holzer led off the relay, keeping close with the leaders. Then Emma Hoppman got in and blew past the rest of the field, keeping up with the Scarlet relay. Sarah Kolby was next and she too kept pace with the Scarlets. Teegan Beyers anchored the relay and overtook Mankato West to win the relay in 3 minutes, 43.36 seconds.
In the final race of the day, the Wingers improved on their prelim time by 5 seconds and capped off a successful Friday afternoon in which the Wingers placed fourth as team at the Section 1A meet at the Rochester Rec Center.
“I am still surprised at how much they brought at the last event of the whole day,” head coach Mikayla Beuch said. “They've been racing hard, a lot of them had races in the second half of the meet. That's a hard one to get up and get excited for after you've raced so much already.”
Beyers gave the relay a pep talk before the race began.
“I think everyone was doing so well already today,” she said. “We were like, 'OK, last race of the day. Give it your all. We get food after this.’ We swam like our lives depended on it.”
There was some debate about the order of the 400 relay in the minutes leading up to the race. Beuch contemplated moving Beyers to the lead position. Beyers wanted to keep it.
“I care more about bringing the whole relay to state than just myself,” Beyers said.
In past years, the Wingers usually sent the 200 medley relay to state, or found plenty of success with. Near the end of the season, the relay lineup switched to focus more on the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
That decision was rewarded as both relays qualified for the state meet.
“We killed that relay. I'm extremely happy with that decision,” Beyers said of the new focus on the 400 freestyle relay. “Even though it was late in the season, I was very nervous when I heard we were switching just for sections. None of us had ever swam the 400 together. We pulled it off so well.”
Kyrrah Mullaney, Hoppman, Beyers and Kolby took second place in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:41.24 to qualify for state.
Hoppman and Beyers each qualified for state in an individual event they’d been focusing on all season. Hoppman finished in second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.39. Beyers placed third in the 50 freestyle (24.8) but made the state cut time to qualify.
For Hoppman, this season she’s begun to find strength in swimming with the leaders in a given race.
“This is my first time going to state for an individual event. It's really exciting,” Hoppman said. “I've made it to section finals in the past, but I've never been placed so high. It definitely makes me want to try harder, to push it to see how well you can do.”
The Wingers will be well represented at state, competing in four events. Hoppman in the 100 backstroke, Beyers in the 50 freestyle, and the 200 freestyle relay (Mullaney, Hoppman, Beyers, Kolby) and 400 freestyle relay (Holzer, Hoppman, Kolby, Beyers).
The Wingers also earned the Gold Academic Award for having a team GPA higher than 3.75.
“That's no surprise to get the gold standard, but that's also because of the importance as a team we put on academics,” Beuch said. “They are student athletes, academics comes first always.”
As for being back in person for a section meet, the excitement was unmatched. Swimmers were taking selfies on the podium, exchanging photos in between races, sharing bucket hats and glasses for photos with other competitors.
Hoppman noted the in-person races have elevated her competitiveness.
“We feed off the energy. We feed off the competition,” Beuch said. “These athletes are just phenomenal the way they can throw down and race and give it their all. It's very inspiring as a coach that's been through it all.”
Section 1A Finals Results
200 medley relay - (Holzer, Sophie Carlson, Kennedy Carlson, Greta Lane), fourth place, 1:59.2
200 freestyle - Lane, 12th, 2:07.81
200 IM - Sophie Carlson, seventh, 2:24.87; Holzer, sixth, 2:24.56
50 freestyle - Mullaney, 13th, 26.78
100 butterfly - Isabella Harding, 13th, 1:08.45; Kennedy Carlson, 11th, 1:07.59; Kolby, eighth, 1:05.17
100 freestyle - Hoppman, fifth, 55.26; Beyers, fourth, 54.18
500 freestyle - Lane, 13th, 5:57.14; Kolby, third, 5:39.15
100 backstroke - Holzer, 12th, 1:08.08
100 breaststroke - Mullaney, 10th, 1:15.87; Kennedy Carlson, fourth, 1:12.36
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.