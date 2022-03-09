Going into the locker room at the half, the Tigers looked timid. The team regrouped and came out much more composed in the second. Sophomore Hunter Lorenson told Keegan Ryan, “We are not losing this game.”
Lorenson, who ended with 28 points to lead all scorers, said the team became much more vocal in the second. That led to a brilliant half for him.
“Once they started to open me up, I took my shots and got others involved,” Lorenson said. “It came together how you want it to be.”
The third-seeded Tigers blew past No. 6 Pine Island 50-35 in a Section 1AA boys basketball quarterfinal at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester Wednesday night.
Lorenson scored 21 points in the second half, five straight points in the first two minutes and had 13 of the team’s 15 points in the first six minutes of the second.
He became more aggressive in finding his favorite shot, the pull-up jumper.
“I jump so high no one can block it. I'm a smaller guy so it's really fun,” Lorenson said.
The Tigers had to play without star senior Justin Wohlers, who tore his ACL in the first-round game in the first half. A huge part of the game plan for the Tigers involves Wohlers. Without him, head coach Greg Berge said the team played uncontrolled and nervous at times.
Wohlers is out for the remainder of the season and will have surgery in the next month.
“Losing Justin was a big factor in the first half. We had to adjust in many different ways,” Lorenson said. “He rebounds, he scores, he does many things well.”
To say it was a struggle in the first half might be best explained by the turnovers and shooting percentage. The two elements combined to plague the Tigers all half as the shots, ones that were open and they wanted, just didn’t fall. Too many times early on, the Tigers lost the ball before even getting a shot off.
“We had too many one- two-pass possessions,” Berge said. “That's not who we are. We've got to swing the ball, move side-to-side. We're at our best when we're in a five-man motion.”
Yet, the Panthers weren’t scoring at will after making a couple early shots to begin the game. The Tigers were ahead 12-10 after a pair of free throws from Jaden Shones and a quick bucket in the paint from Ryan Heise that followed a Johnny Bauer shot.
The normally high scoring Tigers, who had eclipsed 70 points in their last three games and in six of the last seven games were going to have to rely heavily on timely buckets and defense.
“We really wanted to stunt off their ball handler because he's a great passer and he sets other people up,” Berge said. “We got caught chasing the ball and that left people open. The second half we did a better job of staying in front of him and playing the pass more, forcing turnovers, got in transition and made it tough for them to score.”
In the second, the Tigers came out a brand new team with Lorenson leading the way. Many of the Tiger starters have led the team in scoring, tonight it was Lorenson.
As for the Tiger defense, they allowed four field goals, no 3-pointers and 15 points in the second. Berge said everything they needed to do was much better in the second.
Lake City next faces No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in a semifinal on Saturday at the Mayo Auditorium. Tip off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
LAKE CITY 50, PINE ISLAND 35
PI 20 15 — 35
LC 18 32 — 50
PI 35
Matt Horkey 12, 2 3-pt; Johnny Bauer 8; Will Bulau 5; Gabe Northrup 3, 1 3-pt; Nick Bauer 3; Riley Kuehl 2; Jared Organ 2.
LC 50
Hunter Lorenson 28, 1 3-pt; Jaden Shones 12; Keegan Ryan 4; Carson Matzke 2; Ryan Heise 2; Zach Dather 2.
Free throws: PI 11-16, LC -8.
Three-point goals: PI 3, LC 1.
