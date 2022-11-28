After yet another season with plenty of successes, there’s a feeling of wanting more for the Red Wing swim team.
The team recognized all they were able to do in dual meets, at the section meet and at state. Even local swimming official Pat Thompson had to offer one last congratulations as the relay team got out of the pool at the Class A state meet.
At the state meet, Emma Hoppman finished in 17th place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 1.71 seconds in the prelims. The relay of Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney, Greta Lane and Ari Holzer swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.74 at the prelims then officially ended in 14th place, swimming the consolation final in 1:43.03.
It was slightly disappointing to not have dropped time in those relay races. Yet the team felt they showed each other what they are capable of.
“It felt like a warmup season,” Mullaney said. “It'll be really fun to see Emma in the backstroke because she's close to breaking the school record. I was less than a half second in the breaststroke from going to state.”
At the section meet, having barely missed the state cut in several events the 200 relay inspired each other to not lose a place. Seeded first, the relay team got it done.
“We're not going to lose. We're already first. We're not going down a place,” Holzer said.
“We can't just let other teams have it,” Mullaney added. “This is ours. Don't let someone take this from you.”
Holzer shared that she was focused on the 200 IM to begin the season. That was her event to get after. As the season went on, she admitted that she needed to give more attention to the 200 freestyle relay. In a selfless act, Holzer worked to make sure her portion of the relay was near perfect.
That mentality can be seen from the upperclassmen on down; pushing each other to become a better swimmer while still attempting their own individual goals.
Coming into the season, the Wingers made it known they were focused on their goals and were going to get after it. A three-tiered list of times was formed. Good, great and best times were recorded for every swimmer.
“It helps put into perspective how far they’ve come and what they've accomplished,” said head coach Mikayla Beuch. “It's hard when we are staring at the timer and thinking that's not my fastest time ever. Well, no, but let's look at the greater picture of everything we accomplished and be proud of that.”
Senior Greta Lane said she saw many, including herself reach those great times at different meets throughout the season.
“Even if you didn't make your best time this season, you've already swam a great time this season and should be proud of it,” Lane said. “I always thought I had another season, and another season. Well, this is my last season, and I'm still really happy with what I did.”
At the section meet, it was apparent how much the win in the consolation 500 freestyle by Eva Wardle changed the entire mood of the team. The swimming by one of the youngest on the team helped the impressive junior class get back on track.
Now that the season is over and the group has had some time to decompress, they already have their sights on what’s next. Great goals were met. It’s time to see what else is possible.
In somewhat of a preview for things to come, the new core of the team has gotten the fun experiences at state but is looking ahead for more. There are so many possibilities with this team. It’s a little intoxicating to wonder ahead and compare everyone’s best or great times to those competitors who swam at state.
“I don’t think we’re that far off,” Mullaney said of the team’s times by swimmers in events that could be at state. “Imagine what it will look like if we train hard for next season.”
“And it’ll be our senior races.” Holzer said. “Our last season on a team that we’ve put how many years into. Then that’s it. I hope we do good then.”
