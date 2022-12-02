After an up-and-down season last year in which the Wingers found it difficult to string together wins, the focus this year is changing that. The Red Wing girls basketball team was capable of playing well and showed it, but not consistently.
When head coach Peter Johnson asked the team for their goals this season, the answer from the senior group was about playing better and winning.
“They want to be pushed a little harder. They want to have more W's,” Johnson said. “They want to compete. That's what I've always told them, they've always been competitive. Being coachable and adjusting to things throughout the season, if we do those things, we'll be really successful.”
The Wingers have four senior guards; Sammi Chandler, Kayle Radtke, Sophia Rahn and Lillie Sonju. All of whom bring something different to the floor. Chandler resumes her point guard role while Rahn moves out to the perimeter.
Radtke competes at a level Johnson compared to 2019 graduate Elle Thorson. Sonju can defend well and help get the ball up the court in transition.
Also returning is senior forward Hannah Kosek and freshman Izzy Guetzlaff. The two appear to form a formidable interior on offense.
The Winger bench gets even deeper this year with sophomores Bryn Guse and Annika Johnson.
All will be important to the success of the team.
To have that success, the Wingers have multiple players able to attack the basket or maneuver through the paint to get layups. Some prolific outside shooting the Wingers used to have isn’t something the team wants or realizes it can rely on this season.
“We're not a team that can shoot 30 3-pointers a night anymore,” Johnson said. “For years, we were a team that averaged 30 to 35 threes a night. That was our bread and butter. We're not that way anymore. We're going to have to shoot some timely threes, and we have some kids that can shoot it, but we also have more of an inside game and we have to attack the basket.”
In the first game of the season, a 93-43 win over Albert Lea, everything seemed to work well for Red Wing. The Wingers defended the midcourt and perimeter well, which got them out in transition. In doing so, they were able to connect on quicker passes, often needing just one pass to get points. In bringing the ball up the court on a normal possession, the Wingers didn’t waste much time either, scoring rapidly.
On the last basket of the first half, the Wingers brought the ball up with under 40 seconds to go. Johnson instructed the team to savor the possession, hoping to end the half with the ball. One quick pass to Guetzlaff in the corner, which she took and made for just the third 3-pointer for the Wingers and first for her, Johnson couldn’t help but shake his head and smile.
“Probably didn't realize there were 32 seconds left in the half,” he said. “I was thinking more about a wide-open layup between 32 and 0 (seconds). It was one of those halves. We came out and kept going. I think we wore them down in a hurry.”
The Wingers led 54-18 at the half as a result. Chandler had 12 points, Kosek led the team with 14, while Guetzlaff and Rahn combined for 17 points at the half.
Chandler ended the game with 24 points, five steals and four assists. Kosek had 16 points and five rebounds. Rahn tallied 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals. Guetzlaff led the team in rebounding with nine and ended with 13 points. Annika Johnson, Kayla Radtke and Lillie Sonju each added six points.
Schedule
Tuesday, Dec. 6 – vs Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8 – at Century, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 13 – vs Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 16 – at Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20 – at Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22 – vs River Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29 – vs Mankato East, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 3 – at Mayo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5 – vs Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7 – vs Bloomington Kennedy (Byron HS), 12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 10 – at John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 13 – vs Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 20 – at Albert Lea, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 24 – at Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26 – vs Century, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28 – vs Stewartville, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2 – at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 – vs Northfield, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 7 – vs Winona, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9 – at Kasson-Mantorville, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11 – vs Mayo, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14 – at Faribault, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17 – vs John Marshall, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 – at Mankato West, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – at Mankato East, 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.