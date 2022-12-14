There’s a new element on the Red Wing girls basketball team. A boombox.
Gifted by assistant coach Chris Guetzlaff, the Wingers now give out the boombox to a player or players of the game. It’s not just for show. It works and has Bluetooth.
“Sammi (Chandler) connects to it and plays ‘All I Do Is Win’ right after the game,” said Izzy Guetzlaff. “(We'll be able) to celebrate our wins a little more, too.”
The Wingers cranked up the volume after another win, this one over Austin, 62-42 Tuesday night at home. The boombox went to Chandler and Sophia Rahn.
“They filled the statsheet for this game and were awesome,” Izzy Guetzlaff said.
Rahn ended the game with 19 points to lead the Wingers. Fourteen of those points came in the second half. Rahn was the recipient of backdoor passes from Chandler and Kayla Radtke. She also drove hard into the collapsing Packer defense.
Chandler had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She also had five assists and six steals.
Head coach Peter Johnson said the community feedback has been positive in that people are loving the ball movement and unselfish play to start the season.
“That's been our recipe for winning basketball, and it was again tonight,” Johnson said. “Unselfish is not caring who scores the points.”
In the second half, the Wingers had a scoring drought. The Packers did too, but the Wingers were boosted by a play from Izzy Guetzlaff. The freshman turned to see a loose ball with an Austin player struggling to get a handle on it. She dove head first into a falling player and got her hands on the ball. Jump ball was called immediately and the Wingers had possession.
“I just saw the ball there and had to go get it,” she said. “I know it's our possession if it's a jump ball so I got to get it if it might be our ball.”
The play energized the Winger bench. It wasn’t necessarily a game-deciding play, but it did spark the Wingers and got them out of a funk in the middle of that half.
Guetzlaff scored 11 points, all in the first half. She boxed out for defensive rebounds, grabbing 10 and had 12 total, and made plays to disrupt the Packers offense which gave offensive chances to Chandler, Rahn and Hannah Kosek.
After the close loss to Century, the team focused on making better shots. The Wingers already have the physical strength to match up well with anyone including a usually scrappy Packer squad.
“We talked on Friday, when you look at the statsheet against Century. We dominated every statistical category except for shooting. That for some nights is going to be the key for us is if we shoot the ball well, we're going to be tough to beat,” Johnson said. “We have enough size and enough strength, aggressiveness that we're going to dominate some of those other categories most nights.”
RED WING 62, AUSTIN 42
A 19 23 — 42
RW 34 28 — 62
Austin 42
Olivia Walsh 14; Cassidy Shute 9, 1 3-pt; Ajiem Agwa 9, 1 3-pt; Addison Walsh 4; Kristen Neilson 3; Nora Sand 2; Isabella Weideman 1.
RW 62
Sophia Rahn 19, 2 3-pt; Sammi Chandler 12, 1 3-pt; Izzy Guetzlaff 11, 2 3-pt; Kayla Radtke 5, 1 3-pt; Hannah Kosek 5; Annika Johnson 5, 1 3-pt; Bryn Guse 2; Nora Hanson 2; Natalie Hanson 1.
Free throws: A 16-27, RW 7-13.
Three-point goals: A 2-13, RW 7-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.