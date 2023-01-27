A late goal in the third period helped secure a 4-2 win for the Red Wing girls hockey team Thursday night against Mayo. The Wingers outshot Mayo 46-22.
Cheyenne Tyler scored twice for the Wingers, the first came on the power play in the opening period to give the team a 2-0 lead and the other in the third to clinch the victory.
Tatum Zylka and Allie Roe each scored in the first for the Wingers. Allison Kruger recorded an assist on each of their goals.
Winger goaltender Allie Meyer made 20 saves.
