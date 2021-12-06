The Red Wing girls hockey team scored the first goal of the game in the second period. That lead didn't last long as Rochester Century scored 13 seconds later to tie the game.
Century later scored twice in the third period to beat the Wingers 3-1 on Saturday.
Lexi Pauzauskie scored on the power play to give the Wingers a 1-0 advantage at 12:06 of the second. Century tied the game, then scored once on the power play and even strength to earn the win.
The Wingers had its chances to break the tie in the second. The Cougars took three consecutive penalties in the final 2 minutes of the game. Nothing came of it, however.
Allie Meyer made 24 saves in net for the Wingers. Madison Snyder assisted on the lone goal.
Red Wing travels to River Falls on Tuesday, then returns home to face Northfield on Thursday.
