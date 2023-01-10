Red Wing got within a goal after being down 2-0 in the third period but couldn't get many scoring chances in a 4-1 loss to Two Rivers in girls hockey action Tuesday evening.
The Wingers were outshot 20-0 in the first period but kept the game scoreless. Two Rivers eventually scored in the second and again at 6 minutes, 22 seconds of the third. Tatum Zylka scored for Red Wing on the power play at 8:58 of the third assisted by Taya Cordes and Allie Roe. Two Rivers added two more goals later in the third.
Allie Meyer made 42 saves in net for the Wingers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.