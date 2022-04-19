Red Wing responded quickly to an early run by John Marshall, then scored six runs in the second inning to run away with a 13-3 win in six innings on Tuesday.
The Wingers collected 14 hits and struck out just four times. Kennedy Knopp and Amira Ramstad each had three hits. Nearly every Winger that got into the game came around to score at least once
Ramstad earned the complete-game victory in the circle. She allowed three runs on three hits and worked around six walks while picking up seven strikeouts.
The Wingers continued to drive in runs with two outs, scoring seven of their 13 runs with two outs in the inning. In the first, Ramstad doubled in a run, followed by a run-scoring double off the bat of Sarah Wiederich. Tatam Harris knocked in two runs on a single up the middle in the second that capped a six-run inning and gave the Wingers an 8-1 lead. Knopp had a single that scored two in the third. Harris scored the game-ending run on a passed ball with two outs in the sixth.
Red Wing, off to a hot start, next faces Owatonna at home on Thursday.
