Normally Goodhue strives to call plays to get their playmakers the ball. Every once in a while, they roll out a trick play. Usually it’s for fun, but trailing late in the fourth quarter, it became necessary.
Down 12 points with 1 minute, 36 seconds to go in the game, there wasn’t any panic on the sideline. The Wildcats ran a wide receiver toss. Quarterback Will Opsahl threw a screen pass to wide receiver Adam Poncelet who then heaved the ball down field and across to the other sideline into the arms of running back Malakye Parker.
The play got the Wildcats within five points with 41 seconds to go but it was all they would get as the onside kick attempt was recovered as Cannon Falls held off Goodhue 38-33 Friday night.
“We had that down running it a few times in practice,” Adam Poncelet said. “It was definitely an option all game for us. I saw him running on the far side and just threw it far. There was a defender there and just tried getting it over him. I just tried throwing it so he could get to it.”
Fumbles cost the Wildcats. The defense held the Bombers to begin the third quarter, stopped a run for the first non-penalty resulting in negative yards and forced them to punt for the first time - the only punt for either team all game. Two plays later, the Wildcats fumbled a handoff that was recovered by the Bombers. The Wildcats did eventually recover a fumble themselves and score, but still trailed 22-20 late in the third quarter.
Justin Buck caught an errant pass for an interception that resulted in points for Goodhue and a 26-22 lead in the fourth quarter. Cannon Falls took the lead right back with 4:53 left. The Wildcats fumbled again on their first offensive play after the Bomber TD. The Bombers again scored to go up by 12 points with 1:36 left.
“We just don't have room for mistakes when you play a good team,” head coach Tony Poncelet said. “We had three turnovers today. We talked after the game, those are correctable.”
One of the points of emphasis coming into the season was the offensive line, where the Wildcats graduated a few three-year starters from. Tony Poncelet said he liked what the linemen were able to do in blocking and run defense.
“With Covid, these guys have all played because other guys were out,” Tony Poncelet said about the unit of Jeremiah O’Reilly, Kade Altendorf, Carsyn O’Reilly, Marcus Gardzinski and Eli Ryan. “There's a couple sophomores in the mix. ... I thought these guys came in and did a great job.”
The blocking allowed Opsahl to throw for 195 yards and Parker to rush for 125 yards and three touchdowns. The first of Parker’s TDs came less than 2 minutes into the game on a 40-yard run. The Wildcats wasted little time and established an efficient offense to start.
Cannon Falls did the same on their first offensive possession, scoring in the middle of the first quarter and taking an 8-7 lead.
The Bombers scored again before Goodhue was able to convert on a fourth-and-14 en route to their second touchdown on a 9-yard wide receiver sweep ran in by Poncelet.
“I think our offense is pretty good and we should be able to get good looks on most teams,” Adam Poncelet said.
CANNON FALLS 38, GOODHUE 33
G 7 7 6 13 - 33
CF 8 16 0 16 - 38
Passing: Will Opsahl 14-for-21, 194 yards; Adam Poncelet 1-for-1, 41 yards, TD. Rushing: Malakye Parker 21 attempts, 125 yards, 3 TD; Gavin Schafer 3 att, 12 yards; Poncelet 1 att, 9 yards, TD; Carson Roschen 1 att, (-4) yards. Receiving: Poncelet 8 receptions, 145 yards; Parker 3 rec, 68 yards, TD; Justin Buck 2 rec, 6 yards; Roschen 1 rec, 9 yards; Schafer 1 rec, 7 yards.
Notes
It’s been a while since these two teams shared the field. You have to go all the way back a decade ago to find the last time the Bombers and Wildcats played each other. Goodhue was in Section 1A and Cannon Falls was in Section 4AAA. The Bombers won that meeting on Sept. 7, 2012 by a 26-6 score.
Quotes
“We had to score quick and then get the onside kick. We still had a timeout. If you get that onside (kick), maybe cut the field in half and then you're in striking range. We weren't rolling over. With under a minute left with a timeout it was worth a shot.” – Head coach Tony Poncelet said of the WR toss play in the final minute of the game.
“They are a good offense and it's hard to get a look at them in practice. Even in-game you don't know where the ball is.” – Receiver/cornerback Adam Poncelet on the offensive style of Cannon Falls.
