The Red Wing baseball won its third straight game to begin the season with an 8-6 victory over Faribault on Saturday.
Reese Tripp started on the mound for the Wingers. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings. At the plate, Tripp was 1-for-2 with three walks. His one hit was a solo home run, his second already this season.
The Wingers scored in every inning except the fourth. Capitalizing on patience at the plate, the Wingers collected 12 hits and reached on a walk 10 times. Reid Hartmann drove in a pair of runs on two hits. Deso Buck was 2-for-3 with a stolen base.
Red Wing next hosts Mayo on Tuesday.
