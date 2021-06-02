Red Wing traveled to Rochester Mayo on Wednesday for a final tuneup before the Section 1AA prelims on Thursday in Lakeville. If the pre-section meet was any indication, it could mean that Red Wing is in store for some success next week, especially in field events.
While the boys and girls teams took fourth and fifth place respectively on Wednesday, the teams combined for 11 top-three finishes. The boys’ team finished the meet with 43 points — nine ahead of Winona but six behind Kasson-Mantorville. The girls meanwhile earned 44 points to finish 20 behind fourth-place Winona.
Among the top individual results were three first-place field events. Cade Wallin had a first-place triple jump of 41 feet, 3.5 inches for the boys, while Sydney Rahn had the top mark for the girls (30-06). Cadence Thorson also took first in long jump (14-11.5).
Red Wing had four second-place results, including: the girls 4x400 relay team of Hallie Roschen, Kylie Stockton, Mattea Stockton and Sophia Carlson (4:25.06), Noah Morgan in the 100 (11.45) and long jump (20-05), and the boys 4x200 relay team of Thomas Lamkin, Morgan, Wallin and Krisztian Draper (1:36.03).
Four third-place results were also recorded by the Wingers: Dixon Ehlers in discus (125), the girls 4x200 relay team of Thorson, Chloe Fox, Kylie Stockton and Roschen (1:53.77), Mattea Stockton in 300 hurdles (54.52), and Kylie Stockton in the 400 (1:04.88).
Next up for Red Wing is the Section 1AA prelims scheduled for Thursday at Lakeville South.
