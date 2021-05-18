The Red Wing track and field team was back in action Tuesday when the boys traveled to Winona and the girls made the trek to Austin for a pair of Big Nine Conference quads. Both teams finished the day with fourth-place results but the girls scored slightly more points than their counterparts.
The Wingers’ girls team finished with 46 points, 29 behind third-place Austin. Rochester Century won the quad with 310. Red Wing did have a number of top-three finishes however.
Taking first for the Wingers were: the 4x100 relay team of Caitlyn Vonbargen, Hallie Roschen, Chloe Fox and Cadence Thorson with a time of 56.80 seconds, and Sophia Rahn with a 32 foot, 4 inch mark in shot put.
In second place were: Thorson in long jump (15-08) and 200 (29.18), and Kylie Stockton in the 800 (2:29.80). Then in third place were: the 4x200 relay team of Vonbargen, Sydney Rahn, Sophia Rahn and Fox (2:00.94), Mattea Stockton in 300 hurdles (54.69), and Hallie Roschen in the 200 (29.43).
While the boys’ team didn’t score quite as high as the girls from a team standpoint, individually the results were similar within the top-three placements.
Taking first for the boys was the 4x200 relay team with a time of 1:35:19. Finishing in second place were Dixon Ehlers in discus (122-08), Jed Heineman in high jump (5-08) and Cade Wallin in triple jump (37-09.75). Finally, placing third were Ehlers in shot put (37-10) and Eli Freier in the 800 (2:09.55).
Next up for Red Wing is the Big Nine Conference meet. The girls will compete Wednesday, May 26, while the boys’ events will be held one day later.
