Red Wing competed in the Big Nine Conference Championship on Wednesday at Rochester John Marshall, looking to build momentum towards sections in the coming weeks. Although the girls’ team finished in the bottom half of the conference, records were broken in individual events.
Red Wing finished with 63 points putting it in ninth place of 12 teams. Austin took eighth place with 70 points, while Rochester John Marshall was 10th with 52 points. Rochester Century won the meet with 251 points followed by Mankato East with 230.
In individual events, the Wingers ended the day with two fourth-place finishes and three sixth-place results. Of those, Red Wing had a new personal record set as well as a new school benchmark.
Cadence Thorson kicked off the history-making with a sixth-place showing in the 200-meter dash. Thorson completed the event with a time of 28.22 seconds. In prelims, Thorson set a new school record however with a time of 28 seconds even. She also recorded a fourth-place finish for the Wingers, this time in long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 6.75 inches.
Red Wing wasn’t done there however as it added three more top-six results by the day’s end. First among those was Kylie Stockton’s new personal record in the 800 with a fourth-place time of 2:27.95. From there, a pair of relays took sixth place, including the 4x100 relay team of Caitlyn Vonbargen, Sophia Rahn, Chloe Fox and Thorson (54.00), and the 4x200 relay team of Thorson, Sydney Rahn, Hallie Roschen and Stockton (1:53.19).
Boys
Points hard to come by for Wingers at Big Nine championships
The boys’ track and field team didn’t have as much success at the Big Nine championship but there were a few standout events for the Wingers despite a 10th-place finish overall as a team. Red Wing tied for 10th with Winona as both teams scored 37 points, ahead of last place Albert Lea with 15.
Individually, Red Wing recorded three sixth-place finishes — their highest result in the championship. Of those, the 4x100 relay team of Thomas Lamkin, Noah Morgan, Hunter Greeley and Krisztian Draper had a time of 46.40 seconds, Morgan finished the 200 in 22.78 seconds, and the 4x800 relay team of Aaron Freier, Cade Wallin, Devin Klatt and Andrew Farrar had a time of 8:38.87.
Other notable performances included: the 4x200 relay team of Lamkin, Morgan, Greeley and Draper took 10th (1:39.28), Morgan placed seventh in long jump (20-10.25), and the 4x400 relay team of Freier, Wallin, Farrar and Kraig Burnell placed 10th (3:46.29).
Next up for Red Wing is a triangular at Rochester Mayo on Tuesday before sections June 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.