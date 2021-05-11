RED WING — Two weeks after the boys’ track and field team hosted its one and only meet of the season, the girls had their turn, inviting a trio of Big Nine Conference opponents to Russ “Cougar” Marshall Field.
The competition was fierce at the top of the team leaderboard with Rochester Mayo leading the pack with 88 points, followed by Winona (86) and Red Wing (66). Faribault filled in the back end of the group with 31 points.
Despite taking third place, Red Wing finished the day in a tie for the most event wins (six) with Winona. Mayo had four and Faribault just two. The problem for Red Wing was that it wasn’t able to get enough consistency with the near-top results. Aside from the six winners, only three took second place and eight finished between third and fifth.
At the top of the leaderboard though, two names were staples in keeping Red Wing in range of Mayo and Winona throughout the day — Cadence Thorson and Sophia Rahn. Both won two events and Rahn was part of a first-place relay group. That pair was either responsible for or contributed to more than half of the first- and second-place results for the Wingers.
Red Wing event winners: the 4x800 relay team of Kylie Stockton, Elaina Borgschatz, Cecelia De Jong and Kennedy Carlson with a time of 10 minutes, 48.31 seconds; the 4x200 relay team of Chloe Fox, Sydney Rahn, Sophia Rahn and Hallie Roschen (1:56.45); Thorson in the 100 (13.60) and long jump (16-07.25); and Sophia Rahn in shot put (32-09) and triple jump (31-06.5).
Taking second place were: Thorson in the 200 (28.20), Stockton in the 800 (2:32.69) and Sydney Rahn in triple jump (31-05.5).
The Red Wing girls’ track and field team is next scheduled to compete in Austin on Tuesday, May 18.
Ehlers shines at Mayo quad
Red Wing's boys track and field team was stuck at the bottom of the team leaderboard Tuesday at the Rochester Mayo quad, but were not far off from taking second place. The Wingers finished the day with 45 points — one behind third-place Winona and five behind second-place Faribault. Mayo won the quad with 124.5 points.
Although the team result wasn’t where the Wingers hoped to be, there were plenty of individual performances to go home happy about. Key among those was Dixon Ehlers’ day in the throwing events. Ehlers earned Red Wing’s only first-place result with a 131 foot, 3 inch discus throw. He also took second in shot put (42-01).
The Wingers took second place in five other events as well, including: Noah Morgan in long jump (19-09.25) and 200 (23.51), Aaron Freier in the 400 (55.15), the 4x400 relay team of Freier, Cade Wallin, Devin Klatt and Andrew Farrar (3:47.31), and Rylan Bennyhoff in the 3,200 (11:41.95).
The Red Wing boys’ track and field team is next scheduled to compete in Winona on Tuesday, May 18.
