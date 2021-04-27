RED WING — The Red Wing boys’ track and field team hosted their one and only home meet of the season Tuesday despite the poor weather causing a 30-minute postponement of competition. The Wingers were host to three Big Nine Conference teams, with Mankato West finishing the day as the clear-cut winner with 119 points. Austin was a distant second with 57 points while Rochester John Marshall and Red Wing were right in the mix for second place as the Rockets finished with 53 points and the Wingers 50.
Individually, Red Wing recorded two first-place results but a swath of point-placement finishes as well. Noah Morgan took first place in long jump with a measurement of 20 feet, 8 inches. On the track, Devin Klatt claimed first in the 1,600 meter run with a time of five minutes, 1.50 seconds.
Behind those two, the Wingers ended the day with a tie for second and six third-place finishes. Andrew Hines tied for second place in the 1,600 after recording a time of 5:09.358. Taking third place were: Morgan in the 100 (11.64), Krisztian Draper in the 200 (23.80), Andrew Farrar in the 800 (2:15.42), Aaron Freier in 300 hurdles (48.14), the 4x100 relay team of Hunter Greeley, Thomas English, Victor Fernandez and Mason Safe (51.33), and the 4x400 relay team of Freier, Cade Wallin, Farrar and Jed Heineman (3:57.24).
The Red Wing boys’ team is next scheduled to compete Tuesday, May 4 at the Albert Lea quadrangular.
Girls’ team takes second at JM
While the boys’ team enjoyed the comforts of their home track, the girls hit the road to Rochester to take on the same three schools. The girls enjoyed slightly more success as well, with a total of 75 points — good enough for second place behind Mankato West with 89. Austin took third place with 67 points and JM was fourth with 35.
From an individual standpoint, the Wingers were even more productive as they finished either first or second 12 times out of 18 events. The splits between first and second place were even. The six first-place winners were: Hallie Roschen in the 200 meter dash with a time of 27.79 seconds, Kylie Stockton in the 800 (2:30.74), Mattea Stockton in the 300 hurdles (55.85), the 4x200 relay team (1:56.56), the 4x400 relay team (4:34.10), and Cadence Thorson in long jump (16-03.75).
The six second-place finishers were: Thorson in the 200 (28.37), Morgan Hanlin in 300 hurdles (58.24), the 4x100 relay team (55.56), the 4x800 relay team (11:07.74), and Sophia Rahn in triple jump (30-09) and shot put (33-05).
The Red Wing girls’ team is next scheduled to compete Tuesday, May 4 at the Mankato East quadrangular.
