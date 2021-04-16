Lake City made the trek to Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday for a triangular with the KoMets and Zumbrota-Mazeppa. By the end of the day, the Tigers won both the boys’ and girls’ meets with scores of 80 and 74 points, respectively. The Cougars took third place in both the boys’ and girls’ meets with scores of 42 and 54 points, respectively.
Of the competition events, Lake City took first place in 18. Winning first place for the boys’ team were Kris Ryan in the 200 with a time of 23.73 seconds, high jump (5-10) and triple jump (38-04.75), Matthew DeMars in the 400 (54.05) and long jump (20-04), Andrew Muenzhuber in the 800 (2:19.39), Reese Anderson in the 3,200 (10:21.85), Matthew Frentz in 110 hurdles (24.41), the 4x100 relay team of Jonah Siewart, Josh Siewart, Seth Heitman and Carter Hagedorn (50.34), the 4x200 relay team of Jeremy Nguyen, Ryan, Carson Matzke and DeMars (1:35.14), and the 4x800 relay team of Anderson, Joe Kozlowski, Jonah Siewart, Weston Roberson (9:27.40).
Earning the top spot for the Lake City girls’ team were Jacey Majerus in the 1,600 (5:45.69), Ashley Veronen in 100 hurdles (18.10) and 300 hurdles (53.57), the 4x200 relay team of Avery Grobe, Bailee Kohrs, Emma Narum and Zoe Munson (2:06.18), the 4x400 relay team of Carly Earnest-Miller, Baily Earnest-Miller, McKenna Beltz and Majerus (4:34.77), McKenna Bremer in discus (89-03), and Baily Earnest-Miller in triple jump (29-07).
Z-M took first place in nine events between the boys and girls teams. Winning first place for the boys’ team were RJ Sylak in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.92 seconds and Tanner Finstuen in pole vault (8-06). Taking first from the girls’ team were Siddha Hunt in the 200 (29.91) and 400 (1:07.87), Katrina Sortland in the 800 (2:29.93), Natasha Sortland in the 3,200 (11:02.40), the 4x800 relay team of Kacey Scholl, Natasha Sortland, Bobbie Rae Benson and Katrina Sortland (10:59.38), Audrey Downes in shot put (26-03.50), and Ava Knott in high jump (4-08).
Lake City and Z-M will be back in action Thursday, April 22. The Tigers travel to Stewartville, while the Cougars will compete in Byron.
