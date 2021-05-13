ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth hosted its first track and field meet of the season Thursday, welcoming three Middle Border Conference opponents for a quad. The Panthers performed well, winning 11 events and coming runners-up in six more. The boys’ team came away at the top of the leaderboard, while the girls placed third.
Among the boys’ teams, Ellsworth led the pack with 88.5 points. Prescott followed with 65.5, while Amery and Somerset lagged behind with 59 and 57, respectively. For the girls, Prescott was ahead of the pack by quite a bit, finishing with 108 points compared to second-place Amery’s 65. Ellsworth took third with 52 and Somerset trailed the group with 41.
Finishing in first place among the boys events were: the 4x800 relay team (8:57.57); Max Grand in the 100 (11.23); Kohl Flock in the 1,600 (5:01.14); the 4x200 relay team (1:32.02); Jasper Knutson in 300 hurdles (57.74); Shane Lange in the 200 (24.03); Wyatt Blomberg in the 800 (2:10.60); Alex Pazdernik in the 3,200 (10:32.77); and the 4x400 relay team (3:40.80).
Taking second place were: Bo Hines in 110 hurdles (18.26) and long jump (18-08).
For the girls, first-place finishers included: the 4x200 relay team (1:58.50); and Hayley Bach in long jump (14-10).
Taking second place were: the 4x800 relay team (11:55.54); Chloe VanWatermeulen in the 400 (1:06.38); the 4x100 relay team (54.79); and the 4x400 relay team (4:39.59).
Ellsworth is next scheduled to compete at St. Croix Central on Tuesday.
Lake City boys, girls take second in Byron
Lake City traveled to Byron on Thursday for a Hiawatha Valley League triangular. The Bears were the runaway winners in both the boys and girls events, concluding the day's events in first place. Lake City held its own however, and finished second with the girls scoring 49 points and the boys 47 to find middle ground between Byron and Kenyon-Wanamingo.
In total, the Tigers finished with 11 first-place and five second-place results. Those 16 placements were divided equally among the two groups.
For the girls, winning their events were: Jacey Majerus in the 800-meter run with a time of two minutes, 23.95 seconds; Lauren Kennedy in the 1,600 (5:57.89); Ashley Veronen in 300 hurdles (48.55); the 4x200 relay team of Sadie Sanders, Emma Narum, Bailey Earnest-Miller and Kloey Sanderson (1:56.19); the 4x400 relay team of Mela Schmitz, Carly Earnest-Miller, Kennedy and McKenna Beltz (4:41.55); and the 4x800 relay team of Schmitz, Carly Earnest-Miller, Beltz and Majerus (10:21.89);
Taking second place were: the 4x100 relay team of Shelby Berktold, Sanders, Narum and Sanderson (54.40); and Veronen in high jump (4-10.0)
For the boys, winning their events were: Joe Kozlowski in the 400 (52.70); Seth Heitman in the 800 (2:14.14); Reese Anderson in the 3,200 (10:04.91); the 4x200 relay team of Jeremy Nguyen, Carson Matzke, Kris Ryan and Matthew DeMars (1:34.02); and DeMars in long jump (21-09)
Taking second place were: Eric Anderson in the 1,600 (5:05.99); the 4x100 relay team of Carter Hagedorn, Heitman, Jonah Siewart and Josh Siewart (48.87); and the 4x400 relay team of Cris Ramirez, Jeremiah Milam, Anderson and Gavin Siewart (4:10.91).
Lake City is next scheduled to compete at Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday.
