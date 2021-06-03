Elmwood/Plum City hit the road Thursday for a quad in Mondovi between Dunn-St. Croix Conference opponents. With the conference championship looming around the corner, the quad was a good barometer for where the Wolves sit, and the returns are encouraging as they won six events throughout the day.
Between the boys and girls teams, E/PC athletes finished either first or second in 11 events. The boys claimed three of those and the girls were responsible for the other eight.
Among those finishing in first place were: Austin Bartz in the 800-meter run with a time of two minutes, 21.3 seconds, Ethan Rupakus in high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches, Isabella Forster in the 100 (12.7) and pole vault (8-0), Hannah Forster in the 400 (1:03), and the 4x100 relay team of Allyson Fleishauer, Hannah Forster, Isabella Forster and Lily Webb.
Claiming second place were: Luke Webb in pole vault (8-06), Lily Webb in triple jump (29-04) and long jump (15-02.75), Kaylee Krogstad in shot put (27-10.75), and Isabella Forster in the 200 (26.7).
Next up for E/PC is the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Championships on Tuesday.
Panthers win five events in Amery
Ellsworth carried the back of the pack Wednesday at the Amery invite, but individually the Panthers had a strong meet with five first-place and six second-place finishes.
As a team, Ellsworth placed fourth among boys with 65.5 points, while the girls took sixth with 36.33 points. Baldwin-Woodville’s girls team was just ahead of Ellsworth with 48.33 points, while Prescott’s boys team was one spot ahead of the Panthers in third place with 74 points.
Among the events Ellsworth won first place in were the boys and girls 4x400 relay teams with times of three minutes, 40.04 seconds and 4:45.70, respectively. The girls’ 4x200 relay team also won with a time of 2:00.13. Aside from the relays, Max Grand was first in the 100-meter dash (11.56), while Addison Peters was first in the 3,200 (11:43.16).
Ellsworth combined for six second-place finishes. Among those were: Alex Pazdernik in the 1,600 (4:43.97) and 800 (2:11.78), the boys 4x200 and girls 4x100 relay teams, Cece Groh in the 800 (2:50.07), and Shane Lange in long jump (19-3.25).
Next up for Ellsworth is the Middle Border Conference Championships set for Tuesday in Amery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.