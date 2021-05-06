Fresh off its only home meet of the season, the Red Wing boys’ track and field team was back on the road Tuesday with a trip to Albert Lea for a Big Nine Conference quad. Competition was fierce at the top of the leaderboard and as such the Wingers were buried in third place with 32 points — 67 behind second-place Mankato East, but 16 ahead of fourth-place Albert Lea.
Although the Wingers didn’t record any first-place finishes, there were a trio of second-place results and other individual standouts. Kris Draper was second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.93 seconds, while the 4x200 and 4x100 relays also took second with times of 1:35.06 and 46.88, respectively.
Elsewhere, Noah Morgan took third in the 200 (24.07), and Aaron Freier was fourth in the 800 (2:10.76). Among the youngest competitors, freshman Thomas Lamkin scored five points as part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relays as well as a third-place time of 11.99 seconds in the 100. In field events, eighth grader Hunter Greeley was the youngest athlete to score points as he took fifth in triple jump (36-06.5).
Red Wing is next scheduled to travel to Rochester Mayo on Tuesday.
Thorson leads Wingers in Mankato
The girls’ track and field team was also in action Tuesday as it traveled to Mankato East for a Big Nine quad. Much like the boys’ team, the competition at the top was on another level and Red Wing had to settle for third place with 37.50 team points. Mankato East won the meet with 117.5 points, followed by Owatonna with 104. Albert Lea rounded out the pack with just 12 points.
Individually, the Wingers were kept out of the top spot in each event but Cadence Thorson did break through in long jump with a second-place leap of 16 feet, 8 inches. She also took third in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.7 seconds.
Despite the one second-place result, Red Wing did have eight total third-place finishes. Those included: Kylie Stockton in the 400 (1:06.68), Hallie Roschen in the 200 (28.54), Sophia Rahn in shot put (32-10), Sylvia Marty in pole vault (7-00), and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Red Wing is next scheduled to host their only home meet of the season on Tuesday.
