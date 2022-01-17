Red Wing's top line provided the offense in a 3-2 win over Albert Lea on Saturday. The trio of Casey Larson, Carson Ahern and Tristen Peterson were the only Wingers to appear on the scoresheet.
Larson scored twice and Peterson had a goal for the Winger boys hockey team. Larson and Peterson each scored in the first period. Peterson's goal came on the power play and gave the Wingers a 2-0 lead.
Albert Lea cut the Winger lead to a goal early in the second, but Larson scored on the power play to go ahead by a pair of goals. The Tigers scored at 16 minutes, 37 seconds of the third, but that was all they'd get as the Wingers held on to win.
Larson ended the game with three points. Ahern assisted on two of the three goals and Peterson had a goal and an assist. Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers stopped 39 shots.
Red Wing next faces St. Paul Johnson on Tuesday, then travels to Mora on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.