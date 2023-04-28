Red Wing enjoyed an offensive outburst Thursday against Lake City. In the team’s 9-1 win, each of the Winger batters displayed a readiness to swing.
In the first inning, the Wingers had seven come to the plate. In those seven plate appearances, the team took one strike looking and needed 15 pitches to grab a 2-0 lead.
Junior leadoff hitter and pitcher Bri Tix said the team had a slow start in the field and at the plate. Recently, the aggressiveness at the plate has yielded better results.
“I think we've just been focused on making contact,” Tix said. “We know that we're not going to shoot for the fences every time, we're just going to get on base and go from there. It's worked really well for us, especially with our sac bunts. Those have been working well too. We've been playing some smart ball.”
Tix led by example, smacking the first pitch she saw for a home run to center field. It was her second home run of the season. Cam Zotalis and Amelia Grove each singled on the first pitch they saw. By the end of the game, the Wingers had 10 first-pitch hits.
Red Wing scored in nearly every inning, leading 4-1 after two. The Wingers had a big sixth inning as they batted nine and scored four runs on five hits and a walk. In the inning, Tix hit her third extra-base hit of the game with leadoff double. She ended a triple shy of the cycle with four hits which included two doubles and a home run.
“I think it just gets everyone going,” Tix said of her approach at the top of the lineup. “Starting off the game with a good hit, I think it got everyone excited.”
Tix said it was great for everyone throughout the lineup getting hits. Another in the lineup with four hits was Brindley Schull. The eighth grader had two doubles, two singles, an RBI and scored a run in the second inning. In her last four games, Schull has three RBIs and five hits.
“She's been really good lately,” Tix said of Schull. “Her at-bats have gotten better and she's gotten more confident. She was named player of the game.”
Allie Roe had three hits. Molly Jacobson and Zotalis each had two. Jacobson and Miley Clemens each drove in two RBIs.
As the offense seems to follow Tix, she has felt the extra responsibility in the circle. Transitioning to the top pitcher on the team, Tix has had to throw a majority of the innings. Freshman Abby Beyers will provide some relief once back with the team. Alexis Zotalis also has pitched for the Wingers.
The Wingers have shown a bit of flexibility on defense lately. Against the Tigers, Camryn Zotalis got the start at second base. Molly Jacobson has moved around the outfield. Tix, after playing first base last season when not pitching, has logged some innings at shortstop.
“My sister was behind the plate. We'll be seeing them both catch (Liz Haglund and Camryn Zotalis) in the future with different pitchers. I love shortstop. It's nice to have someone else pitching and I can go in there every once in a while.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.