Jacob M. Pfeifer

The Lake City girls golf team won the Jordan Invite Tuesday at The Ridges at Sand Creek. The Tigers won by wide margin with a team score of 339. Providence Academy came in second with a score of 374.

Two Lake City golfers finished in the top five among all individual scores. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen had the top score with a 78. She had just six bogeys, with the rest pars, during her round. Mattie Mears came in fourth overall with an 84. She recovered nicely from a rough start on the first three holes with birdies on the fourth and seventh holes.

Ella Matzke finished with an 18-hole score of 88. She made birdie on the third hole and ended her round with a birdie on the 18th. Emma Berge shot an 89 to round out the top four scorers. Berge had birdies on the third and fifth holes to shoot a 40 on the front nine.

