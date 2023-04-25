...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...
Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Le Sueur and
Scott Counties.
Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Carver and Scott
Counties.
Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and
Nicollet Counties.
South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright
Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...
Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and
Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin
and Anoka Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Wright and
Sherburne Counties.
Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin
Counties.
Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and
Dakota Counties.
Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow
Medicine, Chippewa and Renville Counties.
Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.
Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.
South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.
Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Goodhue, Dakota and
Pierce Counties.
Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce
Counties.
Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Dakota and
Washington Counties.
Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Goodhue,
Pierce, Dakota and Washington Counties.
St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Pierce, Washington and St.
Croix Counties.
Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.
.Rivers continue to reach crest, or have past crest, and are
gradually falling over the next few days. Forecast conditions
continue through most of this week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 683.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Tuesday was 683.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 683.4
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 680.5 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
683.1 feet on 04/18/1951.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE).
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 830 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 830 PM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2
feet early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 06/27/2014.
&&
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...
Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Houston, Vernon
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.
Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.
Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.
Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.
Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.
Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.
.Flooding continues along the Mississippi River this week. The
amount of water flowing through the region is peaking this week and
already cresting north of Winona, MN. The river will likely crest
from the middle of the week through the weekend southward from La
Crosse, WI to Guttenberg, IA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 845 AM CDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and
Camp Lakeview Road is closed.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 19.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to continue to slowly fall
through late this week.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
19.0 feet on 04/11/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Milwaukee Road railroad between Red Wing
and Hastings begins flooding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 815 PM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 16.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 815 PM CDT Tuesday was 16.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8
feet just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.0 feet on 04/18/1952.
&&
