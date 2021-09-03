The Lake City girls’ soccer team shut out Cannon Falls 4-0 on Thursday.
Four different players found the back of the net. Sadie Sanders, Baily Earnest-Miller, Hannah Aldrich and Mikayla Arendt each scored. Sanders and Arendt each had two-point games, picking up an assist. McKenna Goihl-Krier made six saves.
Lake City looks to make it two consecutive wins against Lourdes Sept. 9.
