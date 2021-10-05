The Lake City girls' volleyball team lost the first two sets 25-16, 25-17, then won 25-12 in the third set. After a long, hard-fought fourth set, the Tigers fell 29-27 to No. 2-ranked Stewartville Tuesday night.
Lake City's Ava Brunn had 16 digs and 15 kills. Natalie Bremer led the team with 25 kills. Kaitlyn Schmidt had 16 digs, while Mya Shones added 11 kills. Ella Matzke and Emma Narum combined for 53 assists.
Lake City travel Thursday to Lewiston-Altura.
