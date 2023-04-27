Lake City Tigers logo RTSA.jpg
Jacob M. Pfeifer

The Lake City girls golf team won the Mount Frontenac Invite Thursday, ending the day with a team score of 323. Lakeville South came in second place with a 337.

Lake City's Jordana Windhorst Knudsen led the Tigers with a 77. She was tied for first with Lakeville South's Jovie Ordal and Victoria Woytassek of Jordan. Windhorst Knudsen made birdies on the second and 16th holes along with 10 pars.

Emma Berge finished her round a stroke off the lead with a 78. The Lake City senior played a steady round, shooting a 37 on the back nine after a 41 on the front nine. Ella Matzke tied for ninth overall with an 82. She had a 40 on the back nine that included a birdie on the 14th hole. Brooke Bee rounded out the team scorers with an 86, making seven pars.

