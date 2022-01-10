Hunter Lorenson scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute for Lake City. St. Peter missed a 3-point shot at the buzzer and the Tigers boys basketball team held on to win 53-51 over St. Peter in the Guaranteed Rate Hoops Challenge on Saturday.
Lorenson's shot with 31 seconds left capped off a 15-7 run to close out the game.
The defensive play from Carson Matzke, Justin Wohlers and Keegan Ryan were crucial for the Tigers after falling behind 19-11. Matzke had six steals. Wohlers recorded four steals. Ryan led the Tigers with three blocked shots.
On offense, Wohlers scored a team-high 19 points for the Tigers. Ryan Heise had 12 points. Ryan came close to a double-double with seven points and 13 rebounds.
Lake City hosts Lourdes on Tuesday.
