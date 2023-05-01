Lake City Tigers logo RTSA.jpg
Jacob M. Pfeifer

Lake City competed in the Bracketts Crossing Invite at the Bracketts Crossing Country Club Monday afternoon. The Tiger girls golf team came in second place in the 15-team event. Lake City was the only Class AA school participating.

The Tigers ended with a team score of 329. Eastview won the event with a 321.

Emma Berge and Jordana Windhorst Knudsen each were in the top 10 among all individuals. Berge shot an 18-hole score of 80 and was tied for fifth. She had a 39 on the front nine and was able to end her round with a birdie on the par-5 18th. Windhorst Knudsen made seven pars and birdied the fourth hole in her round of 81.

Brooke Bee shot a 39 on the back nine on her way to an 83, in 11th place overall. Ella Matzke recorded an eagle on the par-5 third, finishing with an 85 and tied for 13th.

