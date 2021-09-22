The Red Wing cross country teams found individual success at the Albert Lea invite Tuesday. The Wingers had three boys finish in the top-20 and three girls finish top-20 as well. The boys’ team earned fourth place out of six teams while the girls’ team also came in fourth.
Aaron Freier finished in fifth place with a time of 19 minutes, 33.5 seconds. Andrew Farrar (19:54.8) also cracked the top-10 with a seventh place finish. Ryan Bennyhoff came in 15th place with a time of 20:47. Devin Klatt finished the race in 21:25, tied for 27th place. Eli Boeding (21:48.4) rounded the top-5 Winger runners in 33rd place.
Nora Hanson led the Winger girls, cruising to a second-place finish with a time of 21:55.8. Audrey Lahammer came in sixth place with a time of 23:35.3. Bryn Guse (26:02) came in 20th place, Elaina Borgschatz (26:43.7) came in 24th and Bri Novak (26:59.9) came in 27th.
Red Wing competes in New Prague Tuesday, Sept. 28.
