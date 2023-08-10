Jordana Windhorst Knudsen and Ella Matzke of Lake City and Red Wing graduate Leah Herzog competed in the Minnesota Women’s State Open Monday and Tuesday at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater.
Windhorst Knudsen finished in a tie for 33rd place with a 36-hole total of 162. In the first round, Windhorst Knudsen had five pars on the front nine and shot a 41. She made par on four holes in the back nine to wrap up her round of 82. Windhorst Knudsen played a great front nine in the second round as she birdied the par-3 seventh to end 1-under-par 35. She had a 42 on the back and ended with a second-round score of 77.
Matzke made seven pars and a birdie in the 18th in her first round with a score of 87. She birdied the opening hole and shot a 42 on the front nine, then had three pars and a birdie on the 13th to end the second round with an 85. Matzke finished with a two-day total of 172 to earn a tie for 59th place.
Similar to Windhorst Knudsen, Herzog was able to improve on her first-round score. Herzog tied for 40th place, shooting a 164. She had five pars and a birdie on the 10th to wrap up her first round with an 85. She birdied the 8th to get a shot back and end the front nine in the second with a 40. Herzog recorded two more birdies on the back nine with one the par-5 11th and the other on the par-3 16th to end with a 3-over-par 39 and total for the second round of 79.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.