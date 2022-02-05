Tied 2-2 midway through the second period, Red Wing scored twice less than a minute apart to go ahead 4-2. The Wingers added a goal in the third to cap a 5-2 victory over Austin in boys hockey action Thursday night.
Carson Ahern scored in the first for the Wingers to tie the game 1-1. Ahern scored again in the opening minute of the second.
Austin's Sam Eyre scored the tying goal at 8 minutes, 47 seconds of the second, but the Wingers came right back with two goals. Carter Knapp scored at 9:38 and Robbie Tripp followed up with another goal 43 seconds later, which put the Wingers ahead 4-2.
Jacob Quade added a third-period goal for the Wingers.
Winger goalie Dixon Ehlers stopped 32 of 34 shots.
