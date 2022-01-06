After getting out to a lead against Two Rivers but having it slip away, Red Wing made sure not to repeat that against Austin. The Wingers boys hockey team defeated the Packers 6-2 on Thursday.
The Wingers scored three goals in three different ways in the first period. Logan Bryant scored on the power play, Jorgen Ulvenes scored shorthanded and Carson Ahern’s shot found the back of the net with two seconds remaining in the first even strength.
The Packers got one back on Cooper Gutteromson’s goal at 4 minutes, 40 seconds of the second. Robbie Tripp put the Wingers ahead by three again at 13:39.
Ulvenes and Bryant each scored their second goals of the game in the third.
Winger goaltender Dixon Ehlers stopped 39 of 41 shots. Ahern finished with a goal and two assists.
Red Wing hosts Proctor on Friday, then Hibbing on Saturday. The game against Winona originally on Saturday was rescheduled to Tuesday.
