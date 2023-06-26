Kirk Thompson is eager for his next challenge. The long-time head coach of PEM boys basketball is set to take over as head coach for Red Wing.
Thompson has nearly 25 years of basketball head coaching experience with Spring Grove, PEM, John Marshall as well as coaching boys golf at Mayo and PEM. He hasn’t served as head coach since 2017, yet when the opportunity was available, Thompson was excited to get back into coaching.
Currently, Thompson serves as general manager at MIssissippi National Golf Links and was assistant boys golf coach in the spring.
Thompson has over 400 wins in his career, several state tournament appearances and was coach of the 2012 Class AA champion Bulldogs.
“Anyone can look at my resume, but the past is in the past,” Thompson said. “My focus is all about Red Wing basketball and building a program.”
Over the years, Thompson said he’s tweaked his coaching methods to maintain success. As for getting to that success, he isn’t concerned with it as much as he is building to it.
His focus is on the process to get to the desired end result without worrying too much about when that might be.
The process involves including everyone.
Thompson said he wants to begin to strengthen relationships with the players, assistant coaches, referees and parents. Then, it’s strengthening the skill on the court.
“My goal is to improve throughout,” Thompson said. “I want to teach the players how to play offense, not play an offense. It’s all about developing skill.”
“Red Wing High School is extremely fortunate to have found someone with Coach Thompson’s background,” said Activities Director Paul Hartmann in a media release. “He is an educator first, as he strives to provide a positive experience for all members of his program. While his coaching resume is quite impressive, coach Thompson’s focus is the relationships he has made in coaching, and looks forward to developing those relationships with our players and our basketball community. Coach Thompson is a program and relationship builder.”
Thompson said among the biggest challenges for him and the players will be adjusting to new systems. Again, he reiterated it’s less about knowing how to play the team systems as it is having skilled players be able to run the system.
The hope for Thompson is that in the skill and team improvement there is a fun, enjoyable experience for everyone.
“We want to play hard, play aggressive, play fun,” he said.
Thompson said the assistant coaching staff has yet to be finalized. He hopes to bring back the previous coaches and have a full staff in place at the beginning of the school year.
